Paul Carrack, the Greatest Singer You’ve Never Heard of, Comes to Dallas With Eric Clapton

The idea of what can be labeled as “underrated” is usually dependent on many factors, but if you’re a singer who has had four top five hits (including a No. 1 smash) as a part of three different bands and yet still few people know your name, then you've probably earned the term. Paul Carrack is most definitely underrated, by any definition.Carrack is the voice behind classics such as “Tempted” by Squeeze, “How Long” by Ace, “The Living Years” and “Silent Running” by Mike + The Mechanics and his own solo hit “Don’t Shed a Tear.” The musician will be making a rare North Texas appearance playing keyboards for Eric Clapton at a Fort Worth stop on Monday, Sept. 13, at the Dickies Arena.We spoke with Carrack from his home in London about his long and storied career, his love for Sheffield Wednesday F.C., and how it feels to be a musician with a beloved body of work for which he's often unrecognized.“I was once getting my hair cut, and the barber asked me ‘What do you do?’ I said ‘I’m in a band, I sing,’ and as we’re doing this — believe it or not — ‘Tempted’ comes on the radio and I said ‘Wow, that’s me there singing that!’ Carrack says, with a chuckle. "He said ‘I don’t think so, that’s Paul Weller."It was the same when I was in Mike + The Mechanics. Every morning when I’d get my newspaper, the guy behind the counter would go ‘Morning, Mike!’”In recent years, Carrack has focused primarily on making solo records on his own label Carrack-UK and touring his native U.K. His latest record, is out Sept.17.“I reached a point about 20 years ago, I played in big bands, I had big hits, but I didn’t have my own body of work," he says." I didn’t even have rights to songs I sang and had hits with — “The Living Years” being one of them — so I started my own little label and it built into a decent situation.”That “decent situation” has blossomed into a substantial body of work for Carrack, who has released 12 albums in the last 21 years, along with a series of live archival releases compiled by his manager/co-producer, former Mike + The Mechanics and Van Morrison drummer Peter Van Hooke.Furthering the irony of the public’s unfamiliarity with Carrack’s work is the fact that he co-wrote one of the biggest hits of 1995: “Love Will Keep Us Alive” by the Eagles. Co-written with Peter Vale and former Traffic drummer Jim Capaldi, the song was originally written for a project that was to feature Carrack, Capaldi, then-former Eagles members Don Felder and Timothy B. Schmidt (who went on to sing the final hit version), and .38 Special singer Max Carl. The project never materialized, and the song was held over for the Eagles’ eventual reunion album. Furthermore, the Eagles later recorded another Paul Carrack composition, “I Don’t Want to Hear Any More,” on their most recent album, also sung by Schmidt.“It’s a bit of a double-edged sword, really, because people will say, ‘15 albums? I’ve never heard of him,’” Carrack says with a laugh.As a result, a Paul Carrack sighting in America is a rare thing; his only appearances on American shores in the last two decades have been as a part of Eric Clapton’s touring band since 2013, and a brief stint with Ringo Starr’s All-Starr Band in 2003.“The problem I’ve always had is explaining the name ‘Paul Carrack,’ and I’ve had the same problem in the U.K.," he says of his non-household name, "but the difference is that the U.K. is a small country and it’s much more possible to establish yourself in a small way as an independent artist because there’s only one major mainstream radio station, BBC Radio 2. So, to do it in the United States is much harder because it’s so big. It is a regret that I can’t really come over and work in the States under my own name because I love being in America. It’s a shame, really.”That infrequency makes Clapton’s recent American gigs even more special with Carrack as part of the band. On several recent tours, Clapton has handed the mic over to Carrack for one or two songs per show, allowing him to showcase his voice on songs such as “Tempted,” “How Long,” or sometimes covers, such as Joe Cocker’s “High Time We Went” and “You Are So Beautiful” (the connection to Cocker is not that unexpected, as Clapton’s other keyboardist is Chris Stainton, who played with Cocker during his creative peak in the late '60s and early '70s).“I’m there to support Eric,” Carrack says. “I’m quite happy to play keys; he has a great band. I don’t mind playing a supportive role, because I get to sing all night with my own band.”