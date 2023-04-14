Take What You Want at Post Malone's Custom-Designed Raising Cane's in Utah

When some singers become rock stars, they invest their money in expensive cars, huge houses or custom swimming pools.
Dallas' biggest rock star, pop rapper Post Malone, put his money and then some into a Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers restaurant.
The company announced the opening of Posty's custom-built Raising Cane's franchise location in Midvale, Utah, and let the singer-songwriter cut the ribbon with a pair of jumbo scissors to mark the occasion, according to a statement released by the company.
Apparently, Post Malone and Raising Cane's chief executive officer Todd Graves are friends, and like every human with a working set of taste buds, Post loves Raising Cane's chicken and signature "Cane sauce." So he struck a deal with Raising Cane's to design and open his own restaurant near his home in Midvale, according to the statement.
Everything from the hot pink and black exterior brick walls featuring re-creations of Post Malone's famous tattoos and tattooed face to the amenities inside the restaurant carries Posty's signature. The main dining area is filled with memorabilia from his career, including some of his custom guitars and clothes such as the green dragon suit designed by Union Western Clothing Co. owner Jerry Lee Atwood that Post wore to the 61st Annual Grammy Awards.
Post even designed some special Raising Cane's merchandise, including a line of collectible cups that will hopefully make its way to a franchise in our neck of the woods. He helped design the look and some of the items on the menu, renaming the restaurant's Box Combo as "the Posty Way." He even had a say in how the restrooms look: a medieval theme complete with a knight's suit of armor.
One unique addition to the restaurant is all of the Pong bling. Post Malone has a deep love for the game, whether he calls it Beer Pong or just plain old Pong, and the restaurant is littered with ping pong balls and Pong regalia. Some of the walls are just giant plexiglass containers filled with hot pink ping pong balls. The restaurant even has a pneumatic ping pong ball delivery system with winding tubes that looks like something out of the guts of Willy Wonka's chocolate factory.
Meanwhile, outside the restaurant a parked classic 1974 Ford F250 greets guests as they walk to the entrance, and a giant "One Love" sign lights up over the door in Raising Cane's signature sport font.
Restaurant ownership and rock stars are not a new trend. Recently, a whole spate of fast-food restaurant chains have introduced special meal deals that bear the names of rap stars, like Jack Harlow's KFC meal and the Travis Scott burger at McDonald's. Country superstar Kenny Rogers owned his own chain of Kenny Rogers' Roasters that's probably best remembered for a famous Seinfeld episode in which a location opens outside Kramer's apartment with a giant neon chicken hanging outside it that turns his place into a giant oven.
Posty loves Raising Cane's chicken so much that he worked with the company to design the look of a new location in his backyard. The grand prize for rock-star brand loyalty, however, goes to Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee, who indulged his ex-wife Pamela Anderson's love of Starbucks by having the company install its coffeemaking machine with a mini store in his former Malibu home, according to an episode of MTV Cribs. We're sure that somehow the names on his coffees were still misspelled.