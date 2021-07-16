Rapper Auntie AJ Talks Local Venue Backlash to Track 'Fuck White People'

Rapper Auntie AJ was banned from The Haltom Theater for his song "Fuck White People," which he performed last month in Haltom City.

There are only two instances that rapper Auntie AJ can recall when someone had a problem with a live performance of his song "Fuck White People," a ditty he's performed "literally over 100 times" in shows and concerts.

The first time happened a few years ago at the Green Elephant in Dallas when he says someone in the venue punched him.

"I feel like he wasn't outraged by the song," AJ says. "He was going off on whatever he's doing and picking a fight. He was giving me problems before the song ever came on but the song probably took it over the top."

The second incident happened in North Texas at the end of last month at The Haltom Theater, when he opened for rapper Mike Jones. The confrontation wasn't physical. In fact, he didn't even know anyone had a problem until well after the show ended.

"I don't do it unless they request it," AJ says of the song. "If anybody requests it, then I'll do it. I did my whole set and I'm about to walk off the stage and they specifically request it, the DJ and promoter and all that. After I performed, no one said anything to me."

Sometime later, a guest posted a short video of AJ performing only the song's chorus, making it look like he chanted the phrase "Fuck white people." The post has since been removed by the owner of the account. The video was followed by a post from the venue's official Facebook page apologizing for booking an "opening act [who] said something evil against white people" and promising AJ would not be allowed back on its stage. The venue also vowed in the future to "act faster to cut the audio if an act crosses the line."

AJ says he and some of the people in his crew also received hateful complaints from anonymous people.

"Somebody called [fellow rapper] ChristianMingle or one of the people in my group, and I forgot what they said but basically they explained they had a problem," AJ says." Then after that, people looked us up on Instagram and YouTube. They sent him a bunch of hate stuff."

AJ wrote and released the song "Fuck White People" around four or five years ago. He describes it as a comical, over-the-top reaction to the rage he felt from an incident he describes in the song's opening lyrics. He posted it on Soundcloud where he says it racked up 200,000 hits "immediately."

"I was 16 and was doing random-ass, funny songs but one day, just like in the song, I explained how I go into Walmart and this lady, an older middle-class lady, bumps into me but keeps walking," AJ says. "Not a soft bump either. I literally wrote that song in the car on the way home from Walmart."

AJ says his feelings in the songs were amplified for comedic effect, something that the vast majority of his audiences have been able to pick up on.

"It came from a place of anger, but I promise I wasn't that mad about that lady bumping into me when I wrote the song," AJ says. "Half the stuff in that song isn't humanly possible."

AJ has had some problems keeping the song on places like Spotify and Soundcloud since the track earned enough hits to be monetized, but he's performed it live many times and can only remember those two incidents pushback.

"Predominantly, white people are at my shows," AJ says. "If I go to L.A., there's going to be all white people in the crowd. When I go to certain places, it's all Caucasians in the crowd and they love it."