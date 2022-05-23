Harry Styles' Fans Went Nuts For Merch At His Dallas Pop-Up Shop This Weekend

click to enlarge Harry welcomed fans into his house this weekend in Dallas. Vera "Velma" Hernandez

Accompanying the drop of Harry Style's third studio solo album,, on Friday, May 20, was a series of pop-up shops that offered his biggest fans exclusive merch and, of course, prime Instagram/TikTok photos and content.Nine shops total debuted worldwide, yet only four of them were in the U.S. Dallas was one of the lucky few. Fans had been waiting since May 16, when the ex-One Direction star tweeted coordinates hinting at the approximate location.Devoted "Stylers" lined up around the downtown pop-up since the night before to be the first ones to get their hands on an array of shirts, Dallas-exclusive boxed CD sets, crewneck sweaters, posters, hoodies, the new vinyl in black and the pop-up store exclusive transparent orange tote bags, keychains and caps ranging from $15 to $80.Even with the heat rising, the line to enter the shop wrapped around the 2117 block of Commerce Street all the way to Pearl, then formed another line in the opposite direction toward Cesar Chavez. Several fans blasted the new album on bluetooth speakers, many conversing excitedly with each other about their favorite new tracks, others comparing and admiring each other's Styles shirts they were wearing for the occasion.There were faces of every age, from 6 to 60, waiting under the blazing sun in 90+ degree weather. Several super fans had been waiting over five hours and would have to wait several more until they reached the threshold of the storefront as they only allowed a certain number of people in at a time. With the already impossibly long line growing longer, traffic started building up as drivers rolled down their windows and yelled "What the hell is going on?!" Other hecklers yelled at the melting fans "I heard Harry's on the other side of town, better go catch him!" honking as they drove off.Nothing really seemed to faze these ecstatic fans, though. One of them devised a plan: "If I have to come back tomorrow, I'll probably bring a baby pool or something," she said. "It's too hot."Upon entering "Harry's House" fans were greeted with a selfie wonderland: It was as much a museum celebrating Styles' new album as an actual shop. His photos were blown up and strategically placed so everyone could take pictures with him, while bombarded with positivity with messages on the walls such as "Treat People With Kindness" and "You Are Home" in the front of the store, along with several display cases showing off the prized merch and a few racks with hanging shirts and sweaters.Shoppers were given a sheet with the selection and boxes with check marks to give to the cashiers, which they took before disappearing behind a curtain later to come back with the goods, yelling out customers names. Beyond the front were several more photo opportunities: a blue house with the door and windows cut out, three selfie photo booths each with the reoccurring color scheme of yellow, blue, and orange, and in the very back an iPad TikTok station to take a photo or mini video as if you were on the set of the album cover.Thepop-up shop was open on Friday until 9 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.