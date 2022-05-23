Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

DFW Music News

Harry Styles' Fans Went Nuts For Merch At His Dallas Pop-Up Shop This Weekend

May 23, 2022 12:30PM

Stylers got "Watermelon Sugar High" on Harry Styles at the singer's pop-up shop in Dallas this weekend.
Stylers got "Watermelon Sugar High" on Harry Styles at the singer's pop-up shop in Dallas this weekend. Vera "Velma" Hernandez
Accompanying the drop of Harry Style's third studio solo album, Harry's House, on Friday, May 20, was a series of pop-up shops that offered his biggest fans exclusive merch and, of course, prime Instagram/TikTok photos and content.

Nine shops total debuted worldwide, yet only four of them were in the U.S. Dallas was one of the lucky few. Fans had been waiting since May 16, when the ex-One Direction star tweeted coordinates hinting at the approximate location.
click to enlarge Harry welcomed fans into his house this weekend in Dallas. - VERA "VELMA" HERNANDEZ
Harry welcomed fans into his house this weekend in Dallas.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez

Devoted "Stylers" lined up around the downtown pop-up since the night before to be the first ones to get their hands on an array of shirts, Dallas-exclusive boxed CD sets, crewneck sweaters, posters, hoodies, the new vinyl in black and the pop-up store exclusive transparent orange tote bags, keychains and caps ranging from $15 to $80.
click to enlarge Styles fans score merch at the singer's pop-up shop on Friday. - VERA "VELMA" HERNANDEZ
Styles fans score merch at the singer's pop-up shop on Friday.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez

Even with the heat rising, the line to enter the shop wrapped around the 2117 block of Commerce Street all the way to Pearl, then formed another line in the opposite direction toward Cesar Chavez. Several fans blasted the new album on bluetooth speakers, many conversing excitedly with each other about their favorite new tracks, others comparing and admiring each other's Styles shirts they were wearing for the occasion.

There were faces of every age, from 6 to 60, waiting under the blazing sun in 90+ degree weather. Several super fans had been waiting over five hours and would have to wait several more until they reached the threshold of the storefront as they only allowed a certain number of people in at a time. With the already impossibly long line growing longer, traffic started building up as drivers rolled down their windows and yelled "What the hell is going on?!" Other hecklers yelled at the melting fans "I heard Harry's on the other side of town, better go catch him!" honking as they drove off.
click to enlarge "Do you know Harry?" was a question we got asked often on Friday. - VERA "VELMA" HERNANDEZ
"Do you know Harry?" was a question we got asked often on Friday.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez

Nothing really seemed to faze these ecstatic fans, though. One of them devised a plan: "If I have to come back tomorrow, I'll probably bring a baby pool or something," she said. "It's too hot."
click to enlarge Harry Styles had fans lined up around the block in downtown Dallas. - VERA "VELMA" HERNANDEZ
Harry Styles had fans lined up around the block in downtown Dallas.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez

Upon entering "Harry's House" fans were greeted with a selfie wonderland: It was as much a museum celebrating Styles' new album as an actual shop. His photos were blown up and strategically placed so everyone could take pictures with him, while bombarded with positivity with messages on the walls such as "Treat People With Kindness" and "You Are Home" in the front of the store, along with several display cases showing off the prized merch and a few racks with hanging shirts and sweaters.
click to enlarge More fans waiting for the "sign of the times" that Styles' pop-up had opened in Dallas. - VERA "VELMA" HERNANDEZ
More fans waiting for the "sign of the times" that Styles' pop-up had opened in Dallas.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez

Shoppers were given a sheet with the selection and boxes with check marks to give to the cashiers, which they took before disappearing behind a curtain later to come back with the goods, yelling out customers names. Beyond the front were several more photo opportunities: a blue house with the door and windows cut out, three selfie photo booths each with the reoccurring color scheme of yellow, blue, and orange, and in the very back an iPad TikTok station to take a photo or mini video as if you were on the set of the album cover.

The Harry's House pop-up shop was open on Friday until 9 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.
click to enlarge Fans only saw one direction on Friday ... toward Harry Styles' pop-up. - VERA "VELMA" HERNANDEZ
Fans only saw one direction on Friday ... toward Harry Styles' pop-up.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge One fan set a timer to show how long she waited in the heat to buy some of Styles' merch. - VERA "VELMA" HERNANDEZ
One fan set a timer to show how long she waited in the heat to buy some of Styles' merch.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge Despite the heat, fans were happy to shop for Harry Styles merch. - VERA "VELMA" HERNANDEZ
Despite the heat, fans were happy to shop for Harry Styles merch.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge Some of Harry Styles' pop-up shop merch in Dallas was exclusive. - VERA "VELMA" HERNANDEZ
Some of Harry Styles' pop-up shop merch in Dallas was exclusive.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge The pop-up offered many spaces for selfies and video content. - VERA "VELMA" HERNANDEZ
The pop-up offered many spaces for selfies and video content.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge Styles fans got to work on their social content at his pop-up shop. - VERA "VELMA" HERNANDEZ
Styles fans got to work on their social content at his pop-up shop.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation