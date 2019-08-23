 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Indie rock icon Annie Clark teams up with Taylor Swift again.
Indie rock icon Annie Clark teams up with Taylor Swift again.
Mike Brooks

St. Vincent Has a Songwriting Credit on Taylor Swift’s New Album Lover

Paige Skinner | August 23, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

Taylor Swift released her seventh studio album, Lover, at midnight Friday, and Dallas' own Annie Clark, aka St. Vincent, is a featured co-writer on the album.

Track 2, titled "Cruel Summer," lists Swift, Clark and Jack Antonoff as writers, and the upbeat song is a perfect hybrid for St. Vincent's signature synthetic edge and Swift's relatable lyrics, like "I'm drunk in the back of the car / And I cried like a baby coming home from the bar / I said I'm fine but it wasn't true / I don't want to keep secrets just to keep you."

This kind of collaboration seems inevitable as the indie rocker icon steps into more of a pop mainstream, no matter how ironically, and Swift continues to diversify her sound into a moodier pop.

This isn't the first time Swift and St. Vincent have partnered up. St. Vincent was a surprise guest during Swift's 1989 tour in 2015. St. Vincent, along with Beck and Swift, performed Beck's "Dreams."

St. Vincent has also worked with songwriter and record producer Antonoff before; five songs from St. Vincent's 2018 Masseduction album were co-written with Antonoff.

"Cruel Summer" is now available to stream on all platforms.

 
Paige Skinner has written for the Dallas Observer since 2014.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >