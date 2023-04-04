The 5 Craziest Moments from Taylor Swift's Show at AT&T Stadium

Just like any show at AT&T Stadium or at any massive structure built for a pro-sports team's owner who doesn't like having to pay for things out of their own pocket, Swift's Eras Tour show had some insane moments. Thankfully, we live in an age when bulky camcorders aren't a thing to carry around anymore, and anyone can pretty much film any moment in time as long as they remembered to charge their phone. Here are some of our favorite moments from the show caught on video.
The Lines Outside AT&T Stadium
A big part of the news cycle around Swift's new tour dealt with the botched preshow response that jacked up the prices for fans and made them wait in long, virtual lines just to get in the door. They stopped being virtual when the fans showed up for one of Taytay's shows.
The word "epic" only begins to describe the lines that fans had to endure when they showed up to AT&T Stadium. Some had to wait in lines that even Disney park aficionados wouldn't tolerate. The line in this video located just outside the stadium's parking lot is just for the merchandise booth, and considering how much some fans had to pay for tickets, the lines weren't the only ridiculously high totals of the night.
These Fans Who Just Bought All of the Show Merchandise at Once
@dallas_texastv #Fyp #TaylorSwift #Texas #Dallas #ForU #Fans #TikTok #DFW #Tour ♬ original sound - Dallas Texas TV
The selfishness didn't stop at Ticketmaster's website. Some fans who were lucky enough to get in the front of the line of the merch booth also could just buy out the stock before anyone else had a chance to fork over a house payment for a concert tee.
One fan caught some footage of more than a few of their fellow fans walking around the show's mobile gift shop with big bags and boxes full of merchandise that they probably just paid for with Mommy and Daddy's credit card. The fans waiting in line behind them wasted no time in booing at their selfishness as they strutted away from the scene with an armload of stuff. Maybe they were planning on reselling them for an even higher and more obscene profit. Maybe they are fans who literally have 400 children that they need to keep clothed at once. Either way, it's just not right.
When Tay's Piano Broke
@jfolklore “fans” buying a full box of crewnecks for their “friends” this is so ridiculous they need to have a limit on the crewnecks #taylorswift #erastour #erastourdallas #erastourarlington #erastourmerch #erastourmerchtruck ♬ original sound - 🧸
Even live concerts with million-dollar budgets for props and instrument maintenance are going to have a snafu once in awhile. One happened just as Swift was about to start another track on her moss-covered piano, but she played it off (no pun intended because the piano broke and couldn't do such a thing).
When she realized something needed gluing, Swift asked the crowd, "Don't look at this. Stop looking at this," much to their amusement. We're not sure exactly what required Swift to call for a glue gun during her set when she sat down at the piano, but she kept the crowd entertained as her crew rushed in ninja style to fix it and keep the show moving.
This Creepy-as-Hell Couple Up in the Nosebleeds
@kweentutt Tonight wad FULL of surprises for everyone!!! #taylorswift #erastour #arlington #taylorswifterastour @taylorswift @taylornation ♬ original sound - Karson
Ticketmaster's horrid rollout for tickets sales of Swift's first concert in five years made us feel really bad for people who could only afford seats in the nosebleed sections and not just because the prices for the "cheap" seats still ran about the same as the average co-pay for an emergency room visit. The people in those sections also had to sit next to creepy peeps like this couple.
These two people decided they'd express their love for Swift's performance by grinding on each other doggy style as the singer performed (wait for it) "...Ready for It?" No, we were NOT ready for it. If we wanted to watch a couple in khakis rub up against each other like two dogs in heat, we'd open a strip club in Frisco.
This Guy Who Somehow Fell Asleep During the Show
@livymadethis dropping it low at Tswift for free @taylorswift #erastour #arlingtontx ♬ original sound - Liv
If you are a guy or a girl who went to the Taylor Swift show because your significant other is a Swiftie, you should be commended for your bravery and sacrifice. It's one thing to let them control the radio or your Apple Music in the car. It's another thing to climb into their favorite songs with them.
However, we are at a loss for any explanation outside of any chemical influences as to how this boyfriend managed to fall asleep during a sold-out concert at AT&T Stadium. Did she perform a duet with a white noise machine or a Kenny G track or something?