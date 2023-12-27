The Music Mavens Dallas Lost in 2023

James "Bucks" Burnett: "Music ambassador" isn't an official city title, but if the city of Dallas ever tried to create such an office, Burnett would've been on the top of the candidate list. The self-described Namedropper and Dallas Observer columnist seemed to know just about everyone who ever had at least one gold record in the music industry managing musicians such as the novelty song legend Tiny Tim. He made celebrating music his career as the founder of the ironically named rock fan group The Mister Ed Fan Club that led to the legendary Edstock show at the Bronco Bowl, the curator of Deep Ellum's 8-Track Museum and the owner and operator of the ultra rare collectible record store 14 Records.





"Music ambassador" isn't an official city title, but if the city of Dallas ever tried to create such an office, Burnett would've been on the top of the candidate list. The self-described Namedropper and columnist seemed to know just about everyone who ever had at least one gold record in the music industry managing musicians such as the novelty song legend Tiny Tim. He made celebrating music his career as the founder of the ironically named rock fan group The Mister Ed Fan Club that led to the legendary Edstock show at the Bronco Bowl, the curator of Deep Ellum's 8-Track Museum and the owner and operator of the ultra rare collectible record store 14 Records. Daniel Jones: When Dallas' "Musician to the Stars" passed away at 41, the news attracted the kinds of tributes you only see during the Grammys. The titans Jones worked with over the years — Justin Timberlake, Janet Jackson and Erykah Badu among others — offered tributes to the Oak Cliff native. His work on Jackson's State of the World tour brought the legendary singer to the American Airlines Center in 2017 and Jones used the opportunity to revisit his alma mater the Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing Arts and surprise the staff and students with a visit from Jackson herself. The special moment like so many other perfectly summed up Jones' philosophy on being a musician: "Surround yourself around greatness and stay connected to young artists to keep it fresh."





When Dallas' "Musician to the Stars" passed away at 41, the news attracted the kinds of tributes you only see during the Grammys. The titans Jones worked with over the years — Justin Timberlake, Janet Jackson and Erykah Badu among others — offered tributes to the Oak Cliff native. His work on Jackson's tour brought the legendary singer to the American Airlines Center in 2017 and Jones used the opportunity to revisit his alma mater the Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing Arts and surprise the staff and students with a visit from Jackson herself. The special moment like so many other perfectly summed up Jones' philosophy on being a musician: "Surround yourself around greatness and stay connected to young artists to keep it fresh." Brad Houser: The bassist and co-founder of Edie Brickell & New Bohemians was a dedicated musician from the moment he picked up a bass practicing eight to 10 hours a day. Even though he eventually left Dallas to pursue a music career that would make him a legendary figure in the industry, he made sure Dallas had a strong music scene before he left. Actor and singer Max Hartman called him "the Yoda of Dallas music" for the time he dedicated and wisdom he passed on to other musicians as they pursued their own path.





The bassist and co-founder of Edie Brickell & New Bohemians was a dedicated musician from the moment he picked up a bass practicing eight to 10 hours a day. Even though he eventually left Dallas to pursue a music career that would make him a legendary figure in the industry, he made sure Dallas had a strong music scene before he left. Actor and singer Max Hartman called him "the Yoda of Dallas music" for the time he dedicated and wisdom he passed on to other musicians as they pursued their own path. Eric Schwartz: The host of KNON 89.3 FM's Lone Star Dead and tour manager of Decadent Dub Team was also an obsessive chronicler of rock music history. As the host of the world's long-running Grateful Dead radio show, he amassed an impressive collection of Grateful Dead singles and became obsessed with collecting original concert photos of iconic rock groups with the help of retired photographer Jeffrey Kliman. "He's been doing it forever," Kliman says, "and I'm just amazed at how brilliant he is at it."





The host of KNON 89.3 FM's and tour manager of Decadent Dub Team was also an obsessive chronicler of rock music history. As the host of the world's long-running Grateful Dead radio show, he amassed an impressive collection of Grateful Dead singles and became obsessed with collecting original concert photos of iconic rock groups with the help of retired photographer Jeffrey Kliman. "He's been doing it forever," Kliman says, "and I'm just amazed at how brilliant he is at it." Raul Flores: The door guy at the Kessler Theater and Club Dada was once a bodyguard for the Black Crowes. Just like any good club bouncer or member of a rock band's security team, he had a towering presence. "He was huge," says Jeff Liles, the artistic director at the Kessler. However, there was also a sweeter and even an artistic side to him. During his off hours, he sculpted and even acted in an episode of the second season of TV's Walker, Texas Ranger . "He was real imposing but he was super sweet," Liles says. "Anybody who knew him referred to him as a gentle giant."





The door guy at the Kessler Theater and Club Dada was once a bodyguard for the Black Crowes. Just like any good club bouncer or member of a rock band's security team, he had a towering presence. "He was huge," says Jeff Liles, the artistic director at the Kessler. However, there was also a sweeter and even an artistic side to him. During his off hours, he sculpted and even acted in an episode of the second season of TV's . "He was real imposing but he was super sweet," Liles says. "Anybody who knew him referred to him as a gentle giant." Charlie Robison: The country music singer and songwriter who played with Texas groups include Chaparral, Millionaire Playboys and Two Hoots and a Holler also had an impressive run with a solo career. He started in the late '80s and went solo in 1996 with Bandera. He signed a deal with Sony's Lucky Dog imprint two years later to produce more of the Red Dirt and Outlaw country that didn't usually find space on the pop radio's rotations or the mainstream spaces in Nashville. He cracked the top 40 in 2011 with "I Want You Bad." Following his death, the top country band The Chicks moved their concert schedule to accommodate time for his funeral.





The country music singer and songwriter who played with Texas groups include Chaparral, Millionaire Playboys and Two Hoots and a Holler also had an impressive run with a solo career. He started in the late '80s and went solo in 1996 with He signed a deal with Sony's Lucky Dog imprint two years later to produce more of the Red Dirt and Outlaw country that didn't usually find space on the pop radio's rotations or the mainstream spaces in Nashville. He cracked the top 40 in 2011 with "I Want You Bad." Following his death, the top country band The Chicks moved their concert schedule to accommodate time for his funeral. Gloria Harper Lett: A dedicated music teacher and singer with the Dallas Symphony Chorus, Lett also founded the Young Musicians' Showcase with the Dallas Metroplex Musicians' Association.





A dedicated music teacher and singer with the Dallas Symphony Chorus, Lett also founded the Young Musicians' Showcase with the Dallas Metroplex Musicians' Association. Joseph W. Pinson Jr.: A lifelong musician, Pinson obtained two degrees in music from Southern Methodist University and American University in Washington D.C. He also served in the Navy where he worked as a trombone instructor in the Navy School of Music. Following his military stint, he returned to Texas and served as the director of music at the Denton State School from 1974-97. Then he became an assistant clinical professor of music therapy at Texas Women's University where he wrote and published over 100 songs and hymns. He also founded the Denton Bell Band and served as the composer in residence at the Bayless-Selby House Museum.





A lifelong musician, Pinson obtained two degrees in music from Southern Methodist University and American University in Washington D.C. He also served in the Navy where he worked as a trombone instructor in the Navy School of Music. Following his military stint, he returned to Texas and served as the director of music at the Denton State School from 1974-97. Then he became an assistant clinical professor of music therapy at Texas Women's University where he wrote and published over 100 songs and hymns. He also founded the Denton Bell Band and served as the composer in residence at the Bayless-Selby House Museum. Mark Stephen "Connor" Davis: The man who most of Denton knew as "Santa Mark" during the annual Denton Holiday Lighting Festival also had an impressive career and passion for music. The Irish folk musician and bodhran player played with his wife Elaine on the Irish hand drum and the Celtic harp. He could be seen most any night performing at the Brickhaus Cafe and during the North Texas Irish Festival during St. Patrick's Day. He also played drums with Swat the Flea.





The man who most of Denton knew as "Santa Mark" during the annual Denton Holiday Lighting Festival also had an impressive career and passion for music. The Irish folk musician and bodhran player played with his wife Elaine on the Irish hand drum and the Celtic harp. He could be seen most any night performing at the Brickhaus Cafe and during the North Texas Irish Festival during St. Patrick's Day. He also played drums with Swat the Flea. Norma Hunt: patron of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra who served on the DSO Board of Governors from 1958-64





patron of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra who served on the DSO Board of Governors from 1958-64 Dr. James Skibo: longtime donor to the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and member of the DSO's Hans Kreissig Legacy Society.





longtime donor to the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and member of the DSO's Hans Kreissig Legacy Society. Ernest "Gene" Geaslin: co-founder of Dallas Stage Scenery in 1970, who built the first stage set for the Dallas Opera.





co-founder of Dallas Stage Scenery in 1970, who built the first stage set for the Dallas Opera. Jason Armstrong: headline singer and founding board member of The Lyric Opera, former president of the Theatre Three Guild.





headline singer and founding board member of The Lyric Opera, former president of the Theatre Three Guild. Teresa Taylor: Arlington native and drummer for Butthole Surfers.





Arlington native and drummer for Butthole Surfers. Dr. George Papich: professor of viola and regents professor at University of North Texas and violist for the Fort Worth Symphony, Richardson, the Dallas Lyric Opera, the Dallas Ballet and many others.





professor of viola and regents professor at University of North Texas and violist for the Fort Worth Symphony, Richardson, the Dallas Lyric Opera, the Dallas Ballet and many others. Jack Allday: drummer for the Dallas rock group The Nightcaps.





drummer for the Dallas rock group The Nightcaps. Harvey Weiner: host and producer of The Jewish Music Hall radio program that ran on KERA and KAAM in the late '70s and early '80s.





host and producer of radio program that ran on KERA and KAAM in the late '70s and early '80s. Claire Catherine Johnson: music teacher at several schools in Richardson and professor of flute at Southern Methodist University; founder of the nonprofit youth group Flute Fire.



Dr. Gene Jinsiong Cho: composer and choir director, regents professor of music theory at the University of North Texas

Another year is scheduled to leave our calendars and become just another point in history, but the people we lost with the passing of 2023 won't follow the same fate. The music they made and the work they did to help other musicians express their visions will ensure their memory for decades to come.The contributors to Dallas' music scene in 2023 did more than just play in a band or record albums. The people we lost taught, encouraged and inspired musicians to pursue their passions and find their voices so they could share them with the world. They help build stages and filled venues with audiences so bands could have a place to play. They worked with icons of the industry such as Edie Brickell & New Bohemians, The Black Crowes and Tiny Tim.Here are some of the people we lost in 2023 who built a music scene in Dallas for generations to come.