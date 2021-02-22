Observer writers in a pre-COVID world meeting, as photographer Mike Brooks said, "Where we go over priorities like how to ignore your band, how to play favorites, who to kiss up to and who to disrespect."

The Dallas Observer is looking for a music and culture intern. Now, before you think about how internships mean you have to fetch coffee and face the icy cold bitchery of editors when you get the order wrong — and do all of this for free — know this: We are sunny-warm people, and we are too anxious to drink coffee. Well, some of us are. But we pay.

We are looking for writers who are recent graduates or college students who wish to learn the ropes of the exciting, lucrative world of journalism. An ear for sarcasm is a must.

The primary duties of the internship are sourcing news stories on multiple topics of interest for the music and culture sections, contacting sources, procuring photos, conducting interviews, fact-checking content and writing news stories relevant to the sections. You will not be asked to fetch coffee.

If your dream job includes roasting political figures, discovering new bands and shining a light on local businesses, organizations and artists, then we can help make that happen for the next three months, at least.

This is an opportunity to unleash your hot takes on a larger platform, earn experience in a reputable-ish publication and impress future employers with a shiny entry on your resume.

Because of COVID restrictions, you’ll be working from home — for now — with flexible part-time hours, under the guidance of the music and culture editor.

Send an email to this editor, Eva Raggio, telling us a bit about yourself (don’t forget to mention that you’re reliable and work best with a deadline, which should be the case), along with a resume and writing samples.