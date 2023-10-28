Travis Kelce Shakes It Off , Singing Taylor Swift in an Arlington Bar

The media whirlwind surrounding the relationship between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce touched down in Arlington Friday night when Kelce, a receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs, appeared at Game 1 of the World Series. While Swift was nowhere to be seen, her presence was still felt.

During the game, Swift’s song “Shake It Off” was played between innings, presumably in honor of the new Mr. Swift’s presence. Kelce, ever the good sport, could be seen in his luxury suite singing and shaking along. He was later filmed at Texas Live emphatically jamming to “Love Story." The video’s TikTok virality cemented it as one of the most memorable moments of the night.



It’s official: Baseball is no longer safe from Swelce dominance. All other sports franchises need to make peace with the impending invasion. (This obviously excludes Mark Cuban and his Mavericks, who openly welcome it.)

In a way, Kelce’s public show of admiration for Swift’s work could also be interpreted as solidarity. Swift has garnered massive media attention for stealing the show every time she attends a Kansas City Chiefs game. She has also received backlash from some football fanatics who claim she doesn’t actually care about the sport and is only going because her boyfriend is playing.

If these allegations are true, this would apparently make her the first person ever to show up to games she doesn’t know much about just for fun. Woe is the NFL, who are likely weeping into the pile of money she’s made them at this very moment.

Some may imagine that Kelce, not letting his woman weather the storm alone, orchestrated his own show-stopping outing, bravely taking center stage at an event that wasn’t about him. If leveling the playing field was his intent, however, he sadly failed. There has been no similar backlash from fans of the Texas Rangers thus far.

Jokes aside, Kelce’s willingness to play along when his girlfriend’s music is played further highlights what Swift fans like about him. He’s proud and supporting her even when she’s not around. And DFW fans are thrilled that Arlington was the setting for a chapter of their “Love Story.” Even though the city isn’t exactly at a loss for wins after the Rangers' victory last night, it’s a nice bonus.