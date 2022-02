A Rough Road to Texas House: On the Campaign Trail of Capitol Riot Defendant Mark Middleton

click to enlarge On Feb. 17, Mark Middleton pitched his platform in Nocona. Patrick Strickland

Around 7 p.m. on Feb. 17, a few miles from the Red River, one of the final campaign stops on Middleton’s itinerary was held in the small town of Nocona, known for winery and brewery tourism and its eponymous lake. It was less than a half hour from Middleton’s hometown, one of the closer stops on his tour.More than 50 people had turned up for the candidate’s forum hosted by Montague County Republicans at the H.J. Justin Building downtown, but state Rep. Spiller couldn’t make it. He had undergone a sudden surgery the week prior after suffering a detached retina, and his son Reid had been sent to speak in his stead. (Craig Carter, who’d been charged with felony aggravated assault two months earlier, hadn’t shown up to any debates or forums for weeks, the other candidates said.)Attendees took their seats at tables set out for them. Some picked at food that had been provided by organizers. Crumpled Fritos and Lays bags were scattered on the tables. Middleton’s campaign table sat first on the right, followed by fellow primary challenger Gary Franklin’s and then Spiller’s. Earlier that afternoon, Middleton had his first yard signs printed up: “Republican. Conservative. Patriot,” they read.Altogether, around a dozen candidates had shown up to try to win over voters. When state Sen. Drew Springer, who had previously served as the state representative for District 68, stepped up to speak first, he threw his weight behind Spiller, calling him a “huge help” during what he described as the most conservative legislative session in the state’s history the year before.Waiting his turn, Middleton sat with his hands folded in his lap next to Franklin, a plainspoken Army veteran who had spent more than two decades in the military. Reid Spiller read a statement his father had prepared in advance, a rundown of his resume, his record in District 68 and his promises to crack down on migration on the southern border, to fight vaccine mandates, to protect “the right to life” and other requisite conservative talking points.When Middleton delivered his opening remarks, he said much of the same he'd said before, insisting that politicians in both Austin and D.C. were corrupt and that he was “sick and tired of being sick and tired” of politics as usual in Texas. He said he had always been the kind of person to “stand up and go to bat for those who can’t speak for themselves, for those who can’t stand up for themselves.” The lawmakers already in office, those sitting on committees, were a “big cabal” who “do nothing down there.”Later, when asked what the biggest challenge District 68 faced was, Middleton again channeled talking points shared by Gov. Abbott and other Republican politicians he despised: the supposed “invasion” of migrants in the Texas borderlands, which sat nearly 250 miles from the district’s southernmost tip.“Up here in Montague County, we’re hundreds of miles from the border,” Middleton admitted, “but this is still the border.” He gave a nod to the gun-toting vigilantes patrolling the border , who, he argued, were fighting sex and drug trafficking. “This is an invasion we have going on over there,” he added. “Gov. Abbott will not declare a state of emergency on the border.” (An invasion, of course, implies that armed combatants were streaming across the frontier to conquer the U.S. – not that people, including many fleeing conflict and humanitarian crises , had shown up on the border. In any case, Abbott had issued a disaster declaration over the uptick in migrant apprehensions on the border in July.)Later, during the audience question portion, one man asked Middleton how exactly his proposal to abolish property tax would work. Middleton fumbled his answer, then urged him to visit the website for a group called Eliminate Property Tax – he’d included the link on his campaign website. “It’s hard to explain here in the few minutes that I have and answer all the questions,” he offered. “That’s why that link’s there.”During his closing remarks, he returned to where his campaign started: the U.S. Capitol riot. “Me and my wife are J6ers,” he said. “If you’re unfamiliar with that term, that means that we went to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, and then subsequently later were raided by the feds in a SWAT assault.is why I’m running; that is one of the big reasons. It’s because I know what government overreach is doing. I know what the federal government is doing.” After all, what else did he have to offer that truly distinguished him from his primary opponents?He didn’t mention why he’d gone to D.C. He didn’t address the felony charge he faced for allegedly assaulting police officers. Rather, he only urged potential voters to help send “true Christian conservatives” to Austin to “stop the grifting operation” in the Legislature.Once the event was over, he chatted with an attendee here and there while his wife manned his campaign table. She, too, talked to those who came over with questions. Speaking to a man who had walked over to get campaign materials, she complained that other Christians had questioned why she and her husband had gone to the Capitol riot in the first place. She wondered aloud: Had her fellow Christians even bothered to read the Old Testament, or had they simply stuck only to the New Testament?