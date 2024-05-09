As Democrats Stare Down ‘Tough’ Senate Map, Colin Allred Practices Bipartisanship

“The crisis at our border is just one facet of a broken, polarized immigration system. The crisis in our workforce is another,” reads an op-ed published in the Dallas Morning News last weekend.

The opinion piece, which calls for the expansion of federal work permits to allow undocumented Texans to legally contribute to the state’s economy, was jointly penned by U.S. Rep. Colin Allred and Woody Hunt, a noted GOP donor from El Paso. It’s a partnership that may sound unusual on the surface, but is consistent with the Democratic congressmen’s record that is being spotlighted ahead of November’s election, in which he is challenging Republican Sen. Ted Cruz for his seat.

Allred has previously voiced support for a moderate approach to the Southern border. In January, he was one of three Texas Democrats to condemn President Joe Biden’s handling of the border, voting for a resolution that “denounced” the administration’s open-border policies. He is a member of the Democrats for Border Security Task Force, which, in March, voiced support for a significant funding increase for the U.S. Border Patrol. In April, he said he was “frustrated” by the number of migrant crossings occuring daily in the Rio Grande Valley.





When asked about Allred's criticism over Biden's handling of the border, an Allred campaign spokesperson pointed the Observer to the congressman's history of bipartisanship in the House, specifically citing some recent legislation.

While support for stricter border policies has generally been associated with the Republican party, Bethany Albertson, an associate professor in the department of government at The University of Texas at Austin, doesn’t believe Allred is pandering to Republican voters with his border approach. Instead, she believes he is using the issue to “distinguish himself” as a politician able to speak to statewide concerns ahead of an election that is going to be “really tough.”

“For Allred to pull this off, he’s going to need Trump-Allred voters, which is pretty difficult. If we just assume, like everyone is, that Trump is going to win the state, you’re going to need people to turn out for Allred who either vote for Trump or who leave the top of the ticket blank,” Albertson said. “There’s not a lot of voters who do that, so it’s a really heavy lift for Allred.”







Matt Angle is the founder and director of the Lone Star Project, a political research and communications firm that promotes Democratic leaders. After over 20 years in politics, Allred stands out to Angle, even when compared to popular Texas Democrats like Wendy Davis or Beto O’Rourke, because Angle “can’t find a naysayer.” While some polls are showing Cruz with as much as a 13-point lead over Allred, Angle said he thinks “Cruz is in a cold sweat panic.”





“I think there are going to be a lot of people who skip the Presidential race. They can’t bring themselves to vote for Biden but they don’t accept Trump, but they will vote for Colin (Allred) over Cruz,” Angle said.

A spokesperson for the Ted Cruz campaign rebuffed Allred being labeled a bipartisan politician. His “record speaks for itself,” a statement made to the Observer said, citing Allred’s professional relationship with the former Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, and his labeling of the border wall as “racist.” (The later comment has inspired a six-figure Allred attack ad, paid for by a pro-Ted Cruz PAC.)

“(Allred’s) recent rhetoric doesn't change who he is: A radical leftist who is out of step with Texas,” the Cruz campaign said.