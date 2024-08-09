 Dallas Hottest Augusts on Record | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

When Did Texas See the Hottest Augusts on Record?

The Augusts of 1952, 2010, 2011 and 2023 were the hottest in North Texas.
August 9, 2024
Last year was the hottest year on record for Dallas-Fort Worth, according to data from the National Weather Service.
Last year was the hottest year on record for Dallas-Fort Worth, according to data from the National Weather Service. Getty Images

We have a favor to ask

We're in the midst of our summer membership campaign, and we have until August 25 to raise $5,500. Your contributions are an investment in our election coverage – they help sustain our newsroom, help us plan, and could lead to an increase in freelance writers or photographers. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

Progress to goal
$5,500
$2,000
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Thursday marked the hottest day of the year so far in North Texas as temperatures reached as high as 104, and it doesn’t look like things will be cooling down for long. A weak cold front began sweeping across North Texas Thursday evening and is expected to give residents a slight break from the triple-digit temperatures this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Next week? Back to the "broil" setting.

Take heart, Dallas, it could be worse. Remember last August? No? That's probably because your memory is trying to protect you, possibly because you had a mild heat stroke.

According to the National Weather Service, the average temperature for August over the years has hovered between 80 and 93 degrees. The hottest average temperatures for August were in 2011, when it reached 93.4 degrees. Besides 2011, the hottest Augusts on record were in 2023, 2010 and 1952, when average temperatures ranged between 89 and 93 degrees.

But those are averages, which can obscure the actual day-to-day hellishness. For example, the high temperature in Dallas reached 110 degrees on Aug. 25 and 26, 2023, according to NWS records of the hottest days in the area. The city has endured 110-degree highs nine times since 1936, and seven of the 15 hottest days on record came in August. Here's the NWS rundown of the city's record highs.
  1. 113 - June 26, 1980
  2. 113 - June 27, 1980
  3. 112 - Aug. 18, 1909
  4. 112 - Aug. 11, 1936
  5. 112 - June 28, 1980
  6. 111 - Sep. 4, 2000
  7. 110 - Aug. 10, 1936
  8. 110 - Aug. 16, 1943
  9. 110 - July 2, 1980
  10. 110 - July 18, 1980
  11. 110 - July 12, 1998
  12. 110 - Aug. 2, 2011
  13. 110 - Aug. 25, 2023
  14. 110 - Aug. 26, 2023
  15. 110 - Sep. 8, 2023

See all those days in 1980? When pops tells you that this ain't nothing like the heat back in the day, believe him. This time.

The good news is that things could be worse. The bad news is that they probably will be. Victor Murphy with the National Weather Service told austinmonitor.com that this summer could be among the top-20 hottest on record. So, bundle up and enjoy the cool — coolish, anyway — temps the next few days. This weekend, cloud coverage and the cold front could bring high temperatures back down to the 90s (brrrr!) before the start of next week.  “So you’re telling me there’s a chance,” WFAA weather god Pete Delkus wrote on X. “A disturbance and a weak front will bring more clouds around on Friday … helping keep high temps lower than the last couple of days,” he wrote. “There also could be some spotty showers or storms around, but don't count on seeing one.”

You might be wondering how this bodes for the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and our electrical grid. While Texas saw peak demand for electricity on Wednesday and Thursday, ERCOT predicts the energy supply will outpace demand for now.

However, according to chron.com, ERCOT released a report last month warning of rolling blackouts this summer. ERCOT’s report said there was a 16% chance of a grid emergency and a 12% chance of rolling blackouts in Texas in August. It indicated that in the event of extremely low wind energy with high demand and decreasing solar generation during the evening hours, there is an elevated risk of ERCOT declaring an energy emergency alert, according to the agency.

Next week could bring highs in the hundreds and lows around 80 degrees, NBC reported. Monday is expected to be the hottest day of the week, with a high of 101.

Last year, Texas had its second-hottest summer in part due to what’s called a heat ridge, which parks a mass of heat and humidity over much of the state, according to austinmonitor.com. This is also referred to as a heat dome, and the Lone Star State could go through another one this year.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Jacob Vaughn is a Staff Writer for the Dallas Observer where he primarily covers local news and cannabis. Jacob freelanced for the Observer beginning in March 2018 before joining the staff full-time in June 2020. He was also the Clubs Editor from August 2019 to June 2020. Before the Observer, Jacob freelanced for the Local Profile and worked as the editor-in-chief of Dallas College’s Brookhaven Campus newspaper, The Brookhaven Courier. In 2021, Jacob appeared on CBS News to speak about the Conservative Political Action Conference. He was also interviewed by NPR affiliate KTTZ about national and state cannabis laws.
Contact: Jacob Vaughn
Body Found at Fort Worth CrossFit Games After Lazar Dukic Goes Missing

Sports

Body Found at Fort Worth CrossFit Games After Lazar Dukic Goes Missing

By Kelly Dearmore
Mr. Bochy Goes to Washington: Dallas Champs Meet the President

Politics

Mr. Bochy Goes to Washington: Dallas Champs Meet the President

By Kelly Dearmore
Halted Elm Thicket-Northpark Construction Leaves Resident, Builders With Few Options

Housing

Halted Elm Thicket-Northpark Construction Leaves Resident, Builders With Few Options

By Jacob Vaughn
Lawsuit Alleges Child Abuse, Cover-up at Local Behavioral Health Center

Courts

Lawsuit Alleges Child Abuse, Cover-up at Local Behavioral Health Center

By Jacob Vaughn
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation