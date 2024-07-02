Keep an Eye on These 15 North Texas Residents at the Paris Summer Olympics

Whether the Seine River is clean or not, the Paris Summer Olympics are kicking off in just a few weeks, and North Texas is well represented across Team USA. It’s a relief, after some devastating Stars and Mavericks losses earlier this spring, to think that an athlete from our own backyard could soon bring home a gold medal or two.

Nearly all of the Olympic Trials have concluded — the Paralympic track and field trials begin July 18 — so we have a pretty good idea of which athletes are booking flights to Paris and tailoring their opening ceremony fits. (The navy blue blazers by Ralph Lauren were given a stamp of approval by noted Twitter menswear critic, Derek Guy.)

Fifteen athletes competing across eleven sports hail from in and around Big D. Here's a list of who to keep an eye on when the Olympics start July 26.

Allons-y USA!