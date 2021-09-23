This woman is fierce, and she's done Texas damn proud. In June, Dallas native Sha'Carri Richardson became known as the fastest woman in America when she sprinted the 100-meter dash during the Olympic trials and dominated the competition. But the athlete's dream of participating in the Tokyo Olympic races all but went up in flames after she tested positive for marijuana. Still, Richardson's story sparked a national conversation about athletes and cannabis use, and as an open bisexual, she's become an LGBTQ+ hero. With a Nike sponsorship and a Beats by Dre commercial under her belt, Richardson isn't slowing down any time soon.