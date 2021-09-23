When you walk into any Ascension Coffee, what you might first notice are the tall glass kyoto towers. It's what baristas use to make the shop's Japanese iced drip coffee called a doki doki. For 12 hours, water drips onto a bed of coffee grounds and through a ceramic filter, making for a smooth, crisp flavor. It's then infused with nitrogen and hits you like a ton of bricks. With this and an aussie bacon and egg roll (sunny-side up egg, bacon, aussie barbecue sauce and mayo on a brioche bun), you won't know whether to launch into your day or take a nap in your cubicle. If you're looking for a less self-destructive option, you'll be close to just as satisfied with anything else on the menu.