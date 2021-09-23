Virtually no one in Hollywood had a bigger year than Dallas actor Jonathan Majors. Majors kicked off his breakthrough with a performance in Spike Lee's acclaimed war epic Da 5 Bloods as the loving son of a Vietnam veteran who has turned to hatred. Majors followed that up with a lead role in the acclaimed science fiction horror series Lovecraft Country. While HBO pulled the plug on the series, he earned nominations at the Emmy and Screen Actors Guild Awards. Recently popping up as the enigmatic villain Kang the Conqueror in the season finale of the Disney+ series Loki, Majors will return to the Marvel universe in 2023's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania. He'll also show up later this year in the all-black action western The Harder They Fall alongside Regina King, Delroy Lindo and Idris Elba.