Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

I support

Dallas Observer
Dallas Observer
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.
Support Us

Best Musician Instagram

Keite Young

Best Musician Instagram
Tami Thomsen

A lot is expected of musicians these days. They need to deliver sonically and have a hypnotic stage presence while finding us online. Medicine Man Revival frontman Keite Young happens to be great at all those things. The soul-rock singer's exuberant onstage star power translates well to the still portraiture displayed on Instagram. Young's photo layouts are as exciting as his projects — collaborations with seemingly everyone from Leon Bridges, John Mayer and Bobby Sessions. As a style icon, Young inspires us to look our best, but his strongest influence lies in his activism. Young uses his blessed vocals for good as an advocate for social causes such as Black Lives Matter, often posting truth bombs to his stories that'll shatter anyone's deep-seated ignorance.

Best Place to Meet an Actual Millionaire

Rosewood Mansion at Turtle Creek

Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek

You may be a 30k millionaire, but Dallas is rampant with the real thing, so get yourself one. Let the gold-digging begin where X marks the spot at the Rosewood Mansion, a restaurant and bar in the luxury Uptown hotel that's as sophisticated as your taste and pleasantly laid back, just like your ambitions. If you're on a Monroe/Grable/Bacall quest to marry a millionaire and want to meet your future benefactor, erm, spouse, without the aid of online dating sites, then meet-cute them spontaneously at the Turtle Creek hotel. And if your hunt yields no prey, you can always stick around for a chill jazz show and really good food.

Best Place to Learn Latte Art

Texas Coffee School

Want to own a coffee shop or create an impressive latte? Texas Coffee School's three-day course leads people through the labyrinth of developing a business plan, choosing a location, negotiating a lease, crunching numbers and making coffee. The java academy's hands-on training method also covers everyday essentials like consistency and quality. Texas Coffee School, located in Arlington, was founded by Tom Vincent a decade ago. In addition to the school's three-day business course, people can learn how to hone their expresso and milk skills. Other subjects include coffee brewing, manager and barista training, plus there's a 4-hour class dedicated solely to creating some bad-ass latte art.

  • 7203 S. Cooper St., Arlington, 76001 Map

Best Drug-Free Acid Trip

Helium Queens Space Opera

Best Drug-Free Acid Trip
Scott Fischer

We may have learned (or at least were taught) to say no to drugs long ago, but that doesn't mean we don't want to trip the hell out sometimes. That's why we follow Dallas band Helium Queens, a trio made up of Poppy Xander, Chelsey Danielle and Sharla Franklin, which performs in all-neon and takes us to another galaxy through the band's fantastical backstories. The Queens have brought a psych edge to many stages in the past few years since coming together, but their recent three-night sold-out Space Opera truly took us to an otherworldly dimension. At art space Arstillery, audiences were mesmerized by the glow-up production, the epic story of moon royalty battling a ruler played by Sarah Ruth. The space opera also brought together the highest of local talent — such as singer Nicole Marxen, artist Shamsy, designer Teddy Waggy and choreographer Danielle Georgiou — in a collaborative effort.

Best Place to Dress Like a Satanist

It'll Do Club

It'll Do Club

Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, head to It'll Do Club to enjoy some jams spun by the best house and techno artists in the world — we're talking Green Velvet, Justin Martin, VNSSA, John Summit, Moon Boots, Dom Dolla and Mark Farina just this past summer. But on Sundays, the scene changes. Don your most Satanist clothes — your leather and camouflage, your eyeliner and black eyeshadow, your Moloch necklace and spiky collar — and gird your loins for The Church, a vodka Red Bull-fueled night of industrial and emo music. You can wear anything, or practically nothing, and you'll fit right in. But the more Satanic and evil it is the better. It's not exactly God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Ghost that's worshipped at this church.

Best Art Museum

Kimbell Art Museum

Kimbell Art Museum

You'd be hard pressed to determine which is more delightful and venerable, the Kimbell Art Museum's permanent collection or the museum buildings themselves. Designed by Louis Khan and opened to the public in 1972, the Kimbell's original building is a masterpiece of modern architecture; across the lawn, the newer, airy, glass pavilion designed by Renzo Piano represents a similar achievement for postmodern architecture. The artwork inside more than meets the high bar set by its buildings. Miró, Matisse, Léger, Mondrian, Picasso, Monet, Braque, Caravaggio, Munch, Cézanne, Ensor, Gaugin, Sisley, Caillebote and even a rare di Buoninsegna grace the walls. Only the best traveling exhibitions roll through the Kimbell — think masterworks from the Art Institute of Chicago, the National Galleries of Scotland or the Musée d'Orsay; or exhibitions delving into the works of Renoir, Balenciaga and Monet both early and late. A trip to the Kimbell, no matter how many times you've been, is always an insightful and refreshing experience.

Best Club DJ

Red Eye

The Best Club DJ in 2016, and the Readers' Choice Best Club DJ in 2017, 2019 and 2020, Red Eye — whose real name is Scottie Canfield — has more than earned the awards and recognition as one of the most skilled and knowledgeable house and techno DJs in Dallas. Resident DJ at It'll Do Club — Dallas' premier destination for house, techno, EDM, dubstep and everything in between, where he recently played back to back with mushroom jazz pioneer Mark Farina — Red Eye has more than two decades of experience under his belt, going all the way back to Club One and Beauty Bar. The size of his vinyl record collection is notorious, as is the scope of his knowledge of classic house and techno tracks.

Best Weekly Techno Show

Meet Me Underground

Yes, it's Monday night. Yes, it's in Fort Worth. Yes, drinks are expensive. But if you want to enjoy classic house and techno performed by talented local DJs with the best possible vibes, drop what you're doing and run don't walk to Curfew Bar near Sundance Square. Curated by DJ offparole alongside resident DJs boyblk and C.B. Smoove, the music's bumping from 10 p.m.-2 a.m. every Monday night. Lasers by Michael Moore strobe, anime plays behind the booth and everybody dances the night away. The top Texan techno talent — think Pro Ghost, J. Harcrow, IAMYU, Bout, Rami and American Matthew — performs here on the reg. All are welcome at this raging techno party that intentionally harkens back to the Detroit house scene created by people of color and members of the LGBTQ+ community.

  • 350 W 5th St., Fort Worth, 76102 Map

Best Outdoor Film Screening

The Princess Bride at Movie Night at the Meadows Museum

Meadows Museum

"As you wish," indeed! Films are best enjoyed among the company of a large crowd, and the Meadow Museum in Dallas screened Rob Reiner's classic fantasy adventure The Princess Bride in a refreshing outdoor experience. The epic romance of star-crossed lovers Wesley and Buttercup (and the commentary of a cynical adolescent boy and his grandfather) is a story that's passed between generations, and the family screening allowed parents to share a true classic with the next generation. Drive-ins became popular within the last year, but the outdoor experience of a pre-summer breeze came as a welcome change of pace.

Best New Museum Exhibition

The John Wayne Museum

One of the icons of classic cinema was honored with an extensive Fort Worth exhibition that featured some of the most iconic props and memorabilia from his filmography. Displaying items from classic Westerns like The Searchers, Stagecoach, Red River, Rio Bravo, The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance and The Shootist, the John Wayne Museum walks attendees through four decades of "The Duke's" career. It's not just film highlights though, as the experience provides intimate details about Wayne's challenging childhood and features segments of his acclaimed original poetry. The 10,000-square-foot exhibit ion includes exclusive merchandise such as Wayne's signature bourbon. Adjacent to the Fort Worth Stockyards, it's a truly unique Texan experience.

Best Of Dallas®

Best Of

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation