A lot is expected of musicians these days. They need to deliver sonically and have a hypnotic stage presence while finding us online. Medicine Man Revival frontman Keite Young happens to be great at all those things. The soul-rock singer's exuberant onstage star power translates well to the still portraiture displayed on Instagram. Young's photo layouts are as exciting as his projects — collaborations with seemingly everyone from Leon Bridges, John Mayer and Bobby Sessions. As a style icon, Young inspires us to look our best, but his strongest influence lies in his activism. Young uses his blessed vocals for good as an advocate for social causes such as Black Lives Matter, often posting truth bombs to his stories that'll shatter anyone's deep-seated ignorance.