We may have learned (or at least were taught) to say no to drugs long ago, but that doesn't mean we don't want to trip the hell out sometimes. That's why we follow Dallas band Helium Queens, a trio made up of Poppy Xander, Chelsey Danielle and Sharla Franklin, which performs in all-neon and takes us to another galaxy through the band's fantastical backstories. The Queens have brought a psych edge to many stages in the past few years since coming together, but their recent three-night sold-out Space Opera truly took us to an otherworldly dimension. At art space Arstillery, audiences were mesmerized by the glow-up production, the epic story of moon royalty battling a ruler played by Sarah Ruth. The space opera also brought together the highest of local talent — such as singer Nicole Marxen, artist Shamsy, designer Teddy Waggy and choreographer Danielle Georgiou — in a collaborative effort.