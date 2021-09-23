Oak Cliff Brewing had an unusually steep challenge when the pandemic set in: Almost all of its revenue came from bars and restaurants. The brewery didn't sell cans or bottles and made nearly every dollar on kegs. So they improvised, and with help from their landlord, built a spacious, leafy beer garden out back, next to a creek and in a glade of trees. The picnic tables, old-timey chains of lights and tin signage make the whole thing look like a very nice backyard party. And, since it's not really a cookout, there's a taco truck onsite. Our favorite touch: A converted snow cone van now functions as an outdoor bar, selling plastic cups of fresh beer. Though, we won't lie, sometimes we wish it had snow cones, too.