Look for signs on the sidewalk of Elm Street and take the elevator to the sixth floor. Situated in the heart of downtown, this new spot is an ornament perched atop the Dallas skyline. The outdoor patio at this Vietnamese bistro and bar looks straight across to the rooftop glass-encased turquoise pool at The Joule hotel. There's something fascinating about a pool floating on the side of a building. Sky Blossom's small bites menu and margaritas flights are great for happy hour. Enjoy great views of the city while people-watching; airplane flyovers or a storm rolling past miles away are bonus features.