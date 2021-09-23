When our food critic Brian Reinhart polled 75 foodie insiders (chefs, restaurant owners, sommeliers, bartenders, etc.) in 2018, he surmised that Slow Bone BBQ was the most underrated restaurant in Dallas. That's not surprising given Slow Bone's tender brisket, flavorful ribs, out-of-this-world smoke-brined fried chicken and abundant assortment of succulent sides. With so much to recommend, you might never think to order the Frito pie. But if you want the best one around, it starts with chili made from Slow Bone's smoky brisket. That first-rate chili gets ladled onto a pile of corn chips and generously topped with cheddar and onions. For Frito pie fanatics, it's heaven in every bite.