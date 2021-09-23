For years, Dallas-area Democrat Lee Merritt has made a name for himself as one of the nation's top civil rights attorneys. His work for North Texas Black families whose loved ones died at the hands of law enforcement has helped to shine a light on the need for police reforms. This year, Merritt guided the family of Marvin Scott III in their quest to hold Collin County officials accountable for the homicide of the 26-year-old, who died in police custody. Merritt has since announced his candidacy for Texas attorney general, promising to safeguard voting rights if elected.