With nine locations scattered across Dallas-Fort Worth, from Garland to Irving to Denton, Thrift Giant is a massive chain. Head to the Belt Line Road location in Irving just down the street from Texas Thrift and Goodwill for stunning finds old and new at low prices. Although it's not the cheapest thrift store in the city, you could easily buy an entirely new wardrobe for less than $100. The glassware collection is stellar, full of old ash trays, quirky mugs and beautiful drinking glasses; the bag and coat collections are also nice. Head into the store with no expectations and expect to walk out with floor length coats, nylon sweatpants printed with retro advertisements and houndstooth galore.