This is a colorful collector's oasis and crate-digger's dream come true that's also a fantastic spot for younger music fans and new collectors to hangout as well. Row after row of new releases and used vinyl, 45s, cassette tapes and compact discs, as well as turntables, slipmats, speakers, T-shirts, buttons, bumper stickers and more, make it easy to lose track of time at Josey Records. Opening in 2014 at 15,000 square feet, Josey Records has since expanded to 25,000 square feet of retail space making it the biggest record store in Texas and one of the largest in the U.S. Also, in a move that brought peace to many collectors, Josey's owners acquired Bill's Records online store and the contents of Bill Wisener's Lamar Street store after Wisener died in January 2020. If they don't have it in their bins, they promise to "make an honest effort to find it or special order it for you."