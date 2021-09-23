Since reopening in 2019, Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios has become a creative space for more than just musicians. The venue, which sits just off the train tracks in Denton's industrial district, underwent major cosmetic changes and added more areas to accommodate artists of all stripes. With two inside stages and one, sizable outdoor stage, a single night at Gloves could include karaoke, a DJ set, a comedy show and a rock concert. And while music will always be RGRS's bread and butter, they've had major success with performance art events, photography and art exhibitions, bazaars and more. It's a true testament to the longtime DIY nature of the venue, which originally opened over two decades ago. And, of course, its namesake rehearsal studios still offer musicians a place to create.