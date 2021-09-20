Had enough of swiping? Of sick, half-hearted text conversations with strangers? Jaxon Beer Garden hosts a series of speed dating events that'll break you out of your online dating funk. Participants pay $25 a ticket to chat with someone new every 5 minutes or so while enjoying Jaxon's craft beers and cocktails. Nestled in the heart of Downtown, Jaxon is a relaxed, open-air space with the perfect vibe for some low-pressure chats with fellow singles. When you've decided whom you want to see again, organizers collect your submission and email everyone their requested matches a few days after. The series includes events exclusively for the LGBTQ+ community as well.