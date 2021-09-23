The Lee brothers opened the first LA Burger with zero experience in the restaurant business. Their inspiration came from the Korean-Mexican fusion food truck scene in their native Los Angeles. They've created a few fusions of their own and now have six restaurants across North Texas. While we do recommend the K Town (grilled kimchi, jalapeños, lettuce, tomato and Sriracha mayonnaise), start with the simple beauty of an OG: lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, American cheese and their house-made homespread. The soft, slightly sweet buns, butter-kissed on the grill, are the crowning achievement here. Food vlogger Mikey Chen likes it! On a recent visit, he swooned over the spicy chili burger.