Who would've guessed we'd find a natural waterfall in Frisco? Or a house made entirely of pink decor in Dallas? Or a coffee shop devoted to Harry Potter? TikTok user @mycurlyadventures has an eye for must-go spots all throughout Texas. She's even put together a guide to 50 different trips you can take throughout the state, all of which are under $50. Traveling may be difficult right now, given we're still in the midst of a pandemic, but @mycurlyadventures' feed shows us that some of the best spots are just a quick drive away.