It's been centuries since bicycles were first invented, and we're still waiting for a more practical replacement. Segways may have impressed us back in the day (before proving they were just for show), but bikes have always been dependable, allowing us to never have to worry about fluctuating gas prices. Whether you dream of competing in the Tour de France or intend to fill your bicycle's front basket with fresh flowers and pretend you're in a perfume ad, you'll find what you need at Bike Mart. The specialized shop has rare contraptions that cost more than your piece of crap car, and affordable bikes for those with simple tastes and riding needs. They also have a long list of services to keep you on your wheels.