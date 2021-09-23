Let's be honest, most of us buy our gifts one hour before we have to be at whatever party and stuff a bag with tissue paper in the car at the red lights on our way there. It's OK. It's the gift that counts. Read Between the Lines has moved to Legacy West after closing their Victory Park location and is still offering clever birthday cards, bath salts, coffee table books, chocolate, candles — all the best for that special person in your life you don't know too well to get what they really want. You can't go wrong with any of these things, though. The shop's specialty is stationery, and their notebooks are so perfect they might've inspired that film about that lady with dementia trying to remember her days with Ryan Gosling. We're not sure.