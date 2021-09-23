There's no shortage of great breakfast spots in Dallas, but there's no other place quite like Bonton Farms in South Dallas, a working farm with fresh eggs, local honey and produce plucked right out of the earth and taken straight to the kitchen. Bonton provides healthy, nutritious staples in a food desert while also creating jobs for their community. Aside from that wholesome mission, breakfast at the café is spectacular. Their sweet potato hash is made with smoked sausage, red pepper gravy and eggs. The from-scratch buttermilk biscuits topped with house sausage or bacon gravy and a farm-fresh egg make breakfast worth getting up for.