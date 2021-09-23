Here in Dallas, there's no shortage of restaurants that serve the iconic Texas dish, but Haywire's fresh, sourced-from-Texas ingredients pay off in a big way. Wagyu beef makes for a fork-tender steak, and jalapeño-sausage gravy heightens the flavor. Buttermilk chive mashed potatoes and so-fresh-they're-crunchy green beans round out the meal. It's one of a handful of signature dishes on Haywire's lunch, dinner and brunch menus, so you can order it any time the mood strikes. Dine-in for a Western vibe that's as strong as the drinks, which include specialty cocktails, Texas beers, a notable wine selection and rare whiskeys.