Candy shop in the front, speakeasy in the back. If you want a refreshing spin on your nights out in Deep Ellum, Truth & Alibi is your best bet. Take the time to track down the secret password online (hint: check Facebook), and you're all set to enter Truth & Alibi's backroom. There you'll find a Prohibition-style lounge replete with early '20s art and dramatically low lighting. You're there for the underground (and slightly gaudy) vibe, to be sure, but there's still a strong roster of classic cocktails to choose from, plus several absinthe-infused and house-specialty drinks.