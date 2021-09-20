Headbangers rejoice. Since opening in 2013, Three Links has cemented itself as a straight-up Deep Ellum institution and one of the best places around to catch live music of all kinds. Whether you're taking in the blistering sounds of a local metal group or a national hardcore band, Three Links stands ready to deliver brutal, quality tunes. It's the kind of venue where the heavier the music and the louder the show, the happier the customer. Plus, fans of the occult will get a kick out of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows symbolism around the joint, including in the venue's name itself.