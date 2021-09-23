"As you wish," indeed! Films are best enjoyed among the company of a large crowd, and the Meadow Museum in Dallas screened Rob Reiner's classic fantasy adventure The Princess Bride in a refreshing outdoor experience. The epic romance of star-crossed lovers Wesley and Buttercup (and the commentary of a cynical adolescent boy and his grandfather) is a story that's passed between generations, and the family screening allowed parents to share a true classic with the next generation. Drive-ins became popular within the last year, but the outdoor experience of a pre-summer breeze came as a welcome change of pace.