At Mike's Chicken, they keep it simple, and we think simple is best. Fried chicken pieces or tenders are always served hot and fresh here in a variety of combos with equally fresh and flavorful scratch-made sides. Frying in peanut oil yields crispy chicken with no greasy taste, and the meat inside is juicy and flavorful from an overnight marinade. At this small chicken joint, the only downside has been trying to get through on the phone to place an order or waiting for it to be ready. This year, Mike's added online ordering, making it easier to pick up fried chicken to go.