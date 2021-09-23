This is always a hard category because the Dallas area, with something like 100 Korean restaurants, offers a wide variety of options. Do you want all-you-can-grill barbecue bulgogi and galbi? Do you prefer a lively late-night bar with stacks of fried chicken and karaoke booths? What about fusion spots with fabulous kimchi cheeseburgers? Arirang is none of those things; instead, it's as traditional as restaurants get, speaking in a language of universal comfort food. Walk up to the counter and order plump kimchi dumplings or the kitchen's house-made noodles, which come with a dazzling variety of sauces and broths. Be careful, because if a dish says it's spicy, it is not lying. If you can't decide between dumplings, noodles or soup, just go for Arirang's dumpling noodle soup, one of the most comforting, belly-warming winter dishes in Texas.