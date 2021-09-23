When late summer rolls around, some people can't wait for pumpkin spice season to arrive (while others wish it would never come). But the wise among us who love pumpkin flavor year-round know that we can satisfy our craving at Maple Leaf Diner. Order pumpkin pancakes on the diner special with all the meats, two eggs, breakfast bread of your choice and a signature cream puff. Breakfast is served all day here, along with several types of poutine and other homestyle dishes. Don't skip the baked in-house desserts; the cream puffs, Nanaimo bars and butter tarts are to die for, even after a sweet breakfast showcasing your favorite fall flavor.