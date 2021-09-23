With its bookstore located in Deep Ellum, Deep Vellum's publishing arm has quickly become a powerhouse in the Dallas literary scene. Launched as a nonprofit in 2013, the operation is headed by founder Will Evans, who later opened the little bookstore in 2016. Each year, Deep Vellum publishes several original titles and new translations of foreign literary works from around the world. In recent years, they've also put a focus on publishing Dallas-based authors and supporting the local literary community. If you get a chance to pop into their bookstore, you'll find their own titles and plenty more, and you can enjoy some of the best coffee in town.