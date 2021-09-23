Since Vasili "Bill" Kaprantzas came to the United States and opened Yia Yia's House of Gyros in Mesquite, he's been filling it with his idiosyncratic Greek decorations. There's art drawn on paper towels and thumbtacked to the wall. There are sayings and quotes like "Mikrowave oven is forbiten in this restaurant" (sic). No matter what you order, you'll need to read the menu's description of lamb chops. And no matter what you order, you'll probably be happy with the grill's tender meats, terrific gyros, generous portions and crispy steak fries. Bring a date and try skordalia, the garlickiest condiment in existence, but save room, because everyone gets a free dessert.