Even though sports weren't as prevalent this past year as other seasons, it didn't soften the conversation around its various controversies. One of the biggest was the presence of the national anthem and athletes protesting police racism by kneeling during its pregame presentation. Naturally, the issue was overblown in a beet red state like Texas, so when Mavericks owner Mark Cuban decided to listen to the people peacefully protesting and show a simple gesture of solidarity to their cause, inevitable uproar followed. Instead of backing down, Cuban stepped up and explained why he pulled the anthem from his team's home games for the time being. "We also hear the voices of those who do not feel the anthem represents them," he said. "We feel they also need to be respected and heard, because they have not been heard."