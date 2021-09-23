We can already hear the jokes. "Cricket in Texas? What's next? Croquet and crumpets?" Get your cracks in now because they won't be as funny when Grand Prairie opens its new, pro-cricket stadium in the early part of 2022. The project was announced in 2020 and construction on the oval arena started this past year as crews turn the old Texas AirHogs baseball field into a "boundary," one of many terms you'll learn when the new team starts its first season in town. Once you get over the misconceptions about cricket as a tea-guzzling snoot-off for stuffy guys, you'll see just how exciting and competitive the sport can be for fans. Cricket requires equal amounts of skill, strategy and focus. It's practically baseball except there's a different point structure and no Alex Rodriguez, so what's not to like?