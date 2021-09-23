From first-rate customer service to an amazing selection of local and far-off booze, Pogo's is what every liquor store should aspire to be. Just follow their Facebook page to earn a merit badge in sommelier studies. They'll have you opining about chalky soils and "a mineral spine" in no time. They offer such interesting background on their new finds or most recent shipments that it can often sway your weekend plans, for either good or bad (likely good). And while they have fine wine, craft beer and liquor from around the globe, they also keep things local.