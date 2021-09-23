Almost one year after announcing their closure amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Free Play Denton rises again, this time at a much better location (though not necessarily so for parking). The bar/arcade takes the place of the old Abbey Inn building on Denton's downtown square. An opening date has not been set as of press time, but owner Corey Hyden has updated fans of the extensive building renovations underway and what folks can expect, including the addition of a kitchen. Having one of the best beer and arcade game selections in town, Free Play Denton's reopening gives gamers something to look forward to.