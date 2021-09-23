Owner Rob Ables instructs all ages and experience levels in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, a martial art based on grappling in ground fighting. Marcelo Garcia is a retired martial artist and considered to be one of the best grapplers in the world. Some students who train under him, like Ables, go on to open gyms and teach his techniques. World class local martial artists like Chelsah' Lyons and celebrity practitioners like the late Anthony Bourdain have rolled at the Dallas gym. Without strikes, students can spar at various degrees of intensity without the risk of serious injury. Just don't forget to tap out.