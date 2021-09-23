Dallasites are used to top-quality sushi thanks to restaurants like Tei Tei Robata and Tei-An. But that same level of care and attention to quality hasn't always extended to spots in the suburbs. Enter Ebesu, which just celebrated its second birthday in downtown Plano. Run by restaurateurs whose other businesses are inside Japan and designed by a Japanese restaurant architect, Ebesu has a first-class menu of sushi, sashimi and generous rice bowls overflowing with fresh seafood. (One rice bowl topped with ikura, or salmon roe, is served while another employee bangs on a little drum.) Oh, and the best red-meat sushi roll in the area is Ebesu's Super-Long Niku!, which lives up to its exclamation point by being very long indeed and very delicious.