After a 14-month closure, Alexandre's returned in May, kicking off Derby Day with refreshing mint juleps. These are just one of many craft cocktails on a robust menu curated by owner Lee Daugherty. Music videos from the '80s, '90s, the aughts and today play on multiple television screens, and guests can chat at lowly lit, intimate booths or at the long bar. Alexandre's has weekly series of live music, karaoke, and watch parties for sporting and political events. Soon, guests can enjoy food as Alexandre's expands into the abandoned doughnut shop next door. This semi-hidden gem of a watering hole truly encapsulates the inclusive spirit of the LGBTQ+ community.