Situated right off the highway, I-30 Bingo may not get you totally rich, per se, but you still have the chance to win some serious cash at this frills-free little bingo hall. Open Wednesday through Thursday, I-30 pays out $5,000 in cold cash each day. On Thursdays, you might just win yourself a brand new television. On Sundays, you could even win a computer. Plus, it's open late on the weekdays and weekends, so it's the perfect spot for wholesome fun in Dallas after you've wrapped up a night of drinking and general debauchery.