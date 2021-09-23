Design District restaurant The Charles is known for its excellent menu, ingenious design and dimly lit ambiance, but it doesn't get enough credit for its great restrooms. These are the safe havens where we regroup ourselves before heading back to the warfare known as first dates, not to mention the best spot to take selfies with some privacy. The Charles' toilets happen to be the best seat in the house. The bathrooms' tile and countertops are a decorator's top tier choice, and the walls are covered in fashion photography, giving it a decadent glam rock 'n' roll edge — and exactly the life we crave, even if for a quick moment in a bathroom stall.