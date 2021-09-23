Part of a new wave of younger-generation Indian restaurants across the Dallas area serving fusion foods and street snacks, Desi District is enjoying a booming run of success. The original Irving location expanded into two storefronts, one for its grocery and butcher shop, and then expanded to a second location farther north. More locations are in the works across Dallas' northern suburbs, from Flower Mound to McKinney. That's good news for folks who like crispy fried veggies, including mirchi bhaji (stuffed and deep-fried hot peppers), along with "taco-dosas," Nepalese momos, super flavorful paneer-centric sandwich wraps and the rest of Desi District's eclectic menu. If you have a sweet tooth, don't miss the gulab jamun cupcakes.