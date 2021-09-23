Success is 10 percent inspiration, 90 percent good hair. A signature haircut can take you from mere mortal to household name (just look at Farrah Fawcett, Jennifer Aniston, Anna Wintour and Dennis Rodman) and make you such an icon you can win the highest office in the world with absolutely no qualifications. You can keep super-cutting and great-clipping your hair or become envied and admired for no great reason, which is where Johnny Rodriguez's salons can help. The salons are high quality and specialize in color correction and services including makeup, microblading and lash tinting. To see Rodriguez himself is pricier, but cut and color with any of his hand-picked stylists are reasonably priced.