Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, head to It'll Do Club to enjoy some jams spun by the best house and techno artists in the world — we're talking Green Velvet, Justin Martin, VNSSA, John Summit, Moon Boots, Dom Dolla and Mark Farina just this past summer. But on Sundays, the scene changes. Don your most Satanist clothes — your leather and camouflage, your eyeliner and black eyeshadow, your Moloch necklace and spiky collar — and gird your loins for The Church, a vodka Red Bull-fueled night of industrial and emo music. You can wear anything, or practically nothing, and you'll fit right in. But the more Satanic and evil it is the better. It's not exactly God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Ghost that's worshipped at this church.