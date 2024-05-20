 Dallas Observer Kicks Off Its Spring Membership Campaign | Dallas Observer
Dallas Observer Kicks Off Spring Membership Campaign

It takes money to keep a free news source thriving. That's why we're asking for some of yours during our first spring membership drive now through June 7.
May 20, 2024
Dallas Observer

Local News is Vital to Our Community

When you support our community-rooted newsroom, you enable all of us to be better informed, connected, and empowered during this important election year. Give now and help us raise $4,000 by June 7.

Support local journalism

$0
$4,000
$390
If you find what you read in the Dallas Observer valuable, we have an important request.

Support us. Help us grow so we can support our community even more by telling the important stories you want to read. It's easy. That's why we're having our first-ever spring membership campaign, with the theme: "Your Support, Our Commitment, Real Change."

Between today and June 7, our goal is to raise $4,000 from readers. You can help by becoming a member and giving any amount to support our newsroom. Considering that 26,000 people turn to the Dallas Observer for a shot of news every day, we're optimistic y'all like and value us enough that we can meet — or exceed — that goal.

Local newsrooms are disappearing across America, and today more than 200 U.S. counties are “news deserts” with limited access to reliable local reporting, according to researchers at Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism. They predict another 228 counties are at substantial risk of becoming news deserts in the coming years. We hope that won't be Dallas' fate, but challenges in the news business also threaten to shrink the scope and diversity of voices keeping tabs on the city, its government and its culture.

Trustworthy, openminded local news reporting like ours spurs growth, fosters relationships and helps to ensure that everyone is informed about the issues that matter most, which is essential to a healthy democracy. It also requires support from readers like you.

What do you get in exchange?

You get a small, scrappy, staff of journalists who work hard each day to find important stories others ignore and ask important questions that get to the core of what's really happening in Dallas and North Texas. For example:
Most important, you get the straight story, reported without fear or favor. We're a free news site, which means we can't be bought. But staying free doesn't come cheaply, so please help us in our important work of remaining Dallas' independent voice.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Patrick Williams is editor-in-chief of the Dallas Observer. Before joining the staff in July 1997, Patrick worked for the Southern Illinoisan, Amarillo Globe News and San Antonio Express-News. As editor-in-chief, he oversees the newsroom and guides the coverage of both the Dallas Observer’s printed publication and online website.
Contact: Patrick Williams
